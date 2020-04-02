Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan briefs PM Modi on steps for helping stranded people

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about measures being taken by the state government to help those stranded due to the lockdown.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

Modi held a video conference with all chief ministers to discuss ways to check the spread of coronavirus.

Chouhan informed him that 21,357 people hailing from Madhya Pradesh are stranded in 27 states of the country.

He said Madhya Pradesh officials have been coordinating with their counterparts in these states to provide food and other necessities to them, an official source told PTI.

"He also informed that 15,342 people belonging to other states are stranded in Madhya Pradesh and the district administrations concerned have made arrangements for their shelter, food and medicines, the source said.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

Chouhan also told the prime minister that on an average, 2.5 lakh people in Madhya Pradesh's rural areas and 25 lakh in urban were being provided food everyday, as part of arrangements made by the state government.