MP CM meets PM to discuss state's development schemes

Madhya Pradesh CM meets PM Modi, two leaders discuss state's development initiatives

Issues related to law and order besides the naxal issue, were on the table for discussion

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 23 2022, 15:34 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2022, 15:34 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Madhya pradesh Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Credit: PTI Photo

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday to brief him about various initiatives of his government, with the two leaders also discussing a host of issues. 

In a tweet, Modi said, "Met MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who discussed the good governance initiatives of the MP Government and how their transformative schemes are bringing a positive change in people's lives."

Issues related to law and order besides the naxal issue, Ken-Betwa river interlinking project and several other matters also figured in their discussion, with Chouhan briefing Modi about the measures taken by his government, officials said.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Narendra Modi
India News
Madhya Pradesh

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Present': A gift from Mother Nature

'Present': A gift from Mother Nature

Karnataka: Now, citizens can survey land on their own

Karnataka: Now, citizens can survey land on their own

Iraq exhibits restored art pillaged after 2003 invasion

Iraq exhibits restored art pillaged after 2003 invasion

The push to remake Japan's cherry blossom season

The push to remake Japan's cherry blossom season

What explains the craze for masala films?

What explains the craze for masala films?

How one Ukraine family fled besieged Mariupol on foot

How one Ukraine family fled besieged Mariupol on foot

 