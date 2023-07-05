Bulldozer action against MP man who peed on tribal

Madhya Pradesh takes bulldozer action on illegal properties of man who urinated on tribal

Confirming the government's action, minister Narottam Mishra told reporters at his residence here that the act was 'inhumane and condemnable'.

IANS
IANS, Bhopal,
  • Jul 05 2023, 15:19 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2023, 16:28 ist
A blurred screengrab of the video that went viral on social media. Credit: Twitter/ @Pawankhera

The Madhya Pradesh government initiated bulldozer action to demolish illegal properties of Pravesh Shukla, who was arrested after a purported video showing him urinating on a tribal man went viral on social media, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said on Wednesday.

Confirming the government's action, the minister told reporters at his residence here that the act was "inhumane and condemnable".

Shukla, who is said to be associated with the ruling BJP and the party's local MLA, was arrested during a midnight raid on Tuesday.

Also read | Demolish properties of man accused of urinating on tribal youth in Madhya Pradesh: Mayawati

On the direction of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, local police booked the 35-year-old under Sections 294 and 504 of the IPC, as well as under provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities).

The National Security Act (NSA) has also been invoked against the accused.

Meanwhile, Pravesh Shukla's father Ramakant told the media in his hometown of Sidhi that his son had been associated with the BJP for the last several years.

He claimed that a conspiracy was hatched to implicate his son on a fake case.

"I can't understand why MLA (BJP) Kedarnath Shukla said Pravesh isn't working for him. In fact, he is an MLA representative even at present. My son has been associated with the BJP and he was very close to Kedarnath Shukla for the last several years," Ramakant Shukla said.

However, Kedarnath Shukla has maintained that Pravesh wasn't associated with the saffron party, while condemning the latter's act.

In a statement, the MP BJP unit said: "Pravesh Shukla, the person was caught urinating on a tribal's face, wasn't associated with the BJP."

Meanwhile, the Opposition Congress has decided to stage a massive protest against the the shameful act.

