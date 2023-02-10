Major traffic curbs in Lucknow for Global Investors' Summit 2023, schools closed

Lucknow will face major traffic snarls on Friday as the three-day Global Investors' Summit (GIS)-2023 begins.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to inaugurate the summit, roads to and from the airport will remain inaccessible for traffic movement.

Some 15 city schools will remain closed on Friday due to heavy traffic in view of the Summit.

The office of the District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) has advised that due to traffic diversions in place in the city on account of the visit of the Prime Minister and dignitaries to Lucknow, the movement of students is likely to be affected.

"Schools like St Francis' College and Cathedral Senior Secondary School in Hazratganj, La Martiniere Girls College, La Martiniere College, Loreto Convent Intermediate College, GD Goenka Public School, Christ Church College, four branches of City Montessori Schools, including Kanpur Road, Vishal Khand, Gomti Nagar extension and Golf city, will remain closed on Friday," said DIOS Rakesh Kumar.

According to a release from the police department, traffic movement from Shaheed Path to Vrindavan Yojana will be completely restricted for Prime Minister Modi's visit on Friday.

Therefore, people heading towards Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) or the Medanta Hospital should take alternative routes.

Raees Akhtar, Lucknow's Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), said that traffic movement on the Shaheed Path will be prohibited and some other traffic restrictions will also remain in place during the event.

The DCP added that residents heading towards SGPGI would have to reach their destination using the drop at Raebareli road.

He also said that people could use Raebareli road via Cantt and Telibagh to reach SGPGI when traffic movement on Shaheed Path will remain restricted due to the PM's movement.

The officer also said that the commuters heading to Medanta Hospital would have to reach their destination via Sushant Golf City.

Akhtar said two new cuts have been made on Shaheed Path in front of the SSB building and Lulu Mall, especially for the delegates visiting the event.

He said traffic cops will remain deployed all throughout the stretch of Shaheed Path.

They will keep enforcing short-period restrictions and diversions, if required, during the movement of VVIPs and other important delegates coming to the event.

He suggested that people should avoid using the Shaheed Path route and the adjoining roads unnecessarily between February 9 and 15 as there will be multiple diversions and restrictions due to the movement of VIPs and investors coming to attend the GIS-2023 and G20 meetings.

While the GIS event is scheduled between February 10-12, the G20 meetings would take place from February 13-15.