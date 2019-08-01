Maldivian VP had no valid papers: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs stated in New Delhi that former Vice President of Maldives, Ahmed Adeeb, had not been permitted to enter India, because he had no valid documents and he had tried to enter through what had not been a designated entry point.

“There are designated entry points through which foreigners are allowed entry into India. The entry is facilitated on the basis of appropriate valid travel documents,” Raveesh Kumar, official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, said in New Delhi.

“Since he (former Vice President of Maldives) was not entering India through a designated entry point and did not possess the valid document, he has not been permitted entry into India,” added the MEA spokesperson.