Man rapes three-year-old neighbour in MP's Gwalior

Man rapes three-year-old neighbour in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior

The minor was playing at a Durga pandal in Sewa Nagar locality on Friday night

PTI
PTI, Gwalior ,
  • Oct 24 2020, 18:43 ist
  • updated: Oct 24 2020, 18:43 ist
Representative Photo. Credit: Feminism in India

A three-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior city, police said on Saturday.

The minor was playing at a Durga pandal in Sewa Nagar locality on Friday night, when the accused, an autorickshaw driver, lured her by offering her a ride, city superintendent of police (CSP) Nagendra Singh Sikarwar said.

The accused allegedly raped the minor in his autorickshaw and later left her at the pandal and fled, the official said.

When the victim subsequently reached home, her family saw her condition and informed the police, Sikarwar said, adding that the girl was taken to a hospital, where doctors confirmed the assault.

Following the incident, security has been beefed up in the area and a hunt has been launched for the absconding accused, who already has two criminal cases to his name, the CSP said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Madhya Pradesh
Gwalior
rape
minor raped

What's Brewing

Covid-19 did what animal rights activists couldn't

Covid-19 did what animal rights activists couldn't

First-ever Asian giant hornet nest found in US

First-ever Asian giant hornet nest found in US

31% of adolescents battled extreme anxiety due to Covid

31% of adolescents battled extreme anxiety due to Covid

Mars losing atmosphere faster than Earth, probes show

Mars losing atmosphere faster than Earth, probes show

 