Man shots two daughters for stealing mobile phones in Uttar Pradesh

  Mar 19 2020, 14:14pm ist
 A man shot dead his two young daughters at his house in Dharau village here for their alleged involvement in a mobile theft, police said.

He later surrendered before the police.

The incident took place on Wednesday when Sukhdeo Sharma shot dead his daughters, Neha (20) and Anamika (18), after he recovered a stolen mobile phone from them, Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar Sharma said.

The girls had participated in a 'Holi milan' programme in the village where a mobile phone was stolen and the two were named as accused in the theft.

After the incident, they surrendered to police and were arrested.

Sukhdeo was a mason and his economic condition was not good, the SP said.

