Sisodia holds meeting to form Delhi Education Board

Manish Sisodia holds meeting with committees preparing framework for formation of Delhi Education Board

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 22 2020, 22:12 ist
  • updated: Aug 22 2020, 22:12 ist

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday held the second joint review meeting with committees preparing the scheme and framework for the formation of the Delhi Education Board and a new curriculum, officials said.

In the annual budget for 2020-21, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) dispensation had announced its plans for curriculum reform and creating a New Board of Education for Delhi.

"We need to strictly stick to the timelines so that we can launch the new curriculum for children up to 14 years by the next academic year. We need to introduce a framework based on attitude-skill-readiness for the next learning stage," Sisodia, who holds the education portfolio, said.

"However, if we focus only on the readiness part, leaving the attitude and skill behind, the purpose of education will be half-served," he was quoted as saying in an official statement.

Learning skills in schools becomes extremely important for preparing students to live their lives happily and responsibly, the deputy chief minister said.

"We need to determine what 6, 8, 11 and 14-year-old children should have in terms of attitude and skills and readiness for the next stage. At every stage, there should be a minimum set of learning outcomes, which our education system should aim for,” said Sisodia.

The committees should recommend the process of continuous assessment internally in schools and "set up a framework to end third party assessment of the attainment of learning outcomes capturing skills and attitude", he said.

Delhi has a fair amount of digital penetration and this should be used for continuous learning assessment of students using technology, Sisodia said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Aam Aadmi Party
Manish Sisodia
Delhi
Education

What's Brewing

Scientists create 3D-printed building from soil: Report

Scientists create 3D-printed building from soil: Report

Covid-19 in classroom? Some schools keeping it quiet

Covid-19 in classroom? Some schools keeping it quiet

Why does California have so many wildfires?

Why does California have so many wildfires?

Gandhi's iconic glasses sold for $340,000 in UK

Gandhi's iconic glasses sold for $340,000 in UK

 