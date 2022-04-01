Mann demands Chandigarh as row with Centre escalates

DH Web Desk
  • Apr 01 2022, 11:14 ist
  • updated: Apr 01 2022, 11:19 ist
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann. Credit: PTI Photo

In the Punjab Assembly, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann moved a resolution against the Centre's decision to put Chandigarh under central service rules. Mann, instead, proposed that the Central government transfer Chandigarh to Punjab.

More to follow...

Chandigarh
Punjab
Bhagwant Mann
India News
Indian Politics

