Mann demands Chandigarh as row with Centre escalates

In the Punjab Assembly, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann moved a resolution against the Centre's decision to put Chandigarh under central service rules. Mann, instead, proposed that the Central government transfer Chandigarh to Punjab.
More to follow...
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Toon | Pariksha pe Charcha on politics of hate
Taliban hoist giant flag in Afghan capital
Protests erupt in front of Lankan Prez residence
US to allow gender neutral option on passport forms
Heatwave to continue in central India in April
Eking out an existence & mourning the dead in Mariupol
HBO's 'Game of Thrones' prequel to premiere in August
Hubble Telescope spots farthest star ever seen