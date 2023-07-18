Maoist sub-zonal commander surrenders in Jharkhand's Gumla

A Maoist ‘sub-zonal commander’, active in five Jharkhand districts, surrendered before security forces here on Tuesday, a senior police officer said.
The Maoist, identified as Khudi Munda alias Khudi Ji, was wanted in 44 cases and had a bounty of Rs five lakh on him.
Bihar STF intensifies crackdown against illegal poppy cultivation to choke flow of funds to Naxals
He surrendered in presence of deputy inspector general (DIG), Ranchi range, Anup Birthare, Gumla superintendent of police (SP) and other CRPF officials.
Munda was active in Gumla, Lohardaga, Latehar, Budha Pahad and Simdega districts, Birthare said.
He was allegedly involved in the killing of former Maoist Mangal Nagesia in 2014.
Munda was also involved in an attack on the police during ‘Operation Double Bull’, an anti-Maoist exercise carried out in Peshrar forest of Lohardaga district in 2022, a police statement said.
