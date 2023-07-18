Maoist sub-zonal commander surrenders in Jharkhand

Maoist sub-zonal commander surrenders in Jharkhand's Gumla

Munda was active in Gumla, Lohardaga, Latehar, Budha Pahad and Simdega districts, Birthare said.

PTI
PTI, Gumla,
  • Jul 18 2023, 16:44 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2023, 16:44 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

A Maoist ‘sub-zonal commander’, active in five Jharkhand districts, surrendered before security forces here on Tuesday, a senior police officer said.

The Maoist, identified as Khudi Munda alias Khudi Ji, was wanted in 44 cases and had a bounty of Rs five lakh on him.

Also Read | Bihar STF intensifies crackdown against illegal poppy cultivation to choke flow of funds to Naxals

He surrendered in presence of deputy inspector general (DIG), Ranchi range, Anup Birthare, Gumla superintendent of police (SP) and other CRPF officials.

Munda was active in Gumla, Lohardaga, Latehar, Budha Pahad and Simdega districts, Birthare said.

He was allegedly involved in the killing of former Maoist Mangal Nagesia in 2014.

Munda was also involved in an attack on the police during ‘Operation Double Bull’, an anti-Maoist exercise carried out in Peshrar forest of Lohardaga district in 2022, a police statement said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Maoists
Maoist
Jharkhand
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

ISRO succeeds in Chandrayaan-3's 3rd orbit-raising move

ISRO succeeds in Chandrayaan-3's 3rd orbit-raising move

Wimbledon: Djokovic hit with fine for smashing racket

Wimbledon: Djokovic hit with fine for smashing racket

Vir Das announces world tour, to visit 33 countries

Vir Das announces world tour, to visit 33 countries

1st woman coach of English men's football team replaced

1st woman coach of English men's football team replaced

Salman feels 'Bigg Boss' is an extension of his life

Salman feels 'Bigg Boss' is an extension of his life

American sanctuary wants to import ghariyal from India

American sanctuary wants to import ghariyal from India

Netflix shielded from Hollywood strike by global crew

Netflix shielded from Hollywood strike by global crew

 