<p>Bengaluru: The Hoskote police on Wednesday arrested three men involved in an inter-state red sanders smuggling racket and seized 1,093 kg of wood worth about Rs 25 lakh.</p>.<p>The arrested are Ajaz Shariff and Fayaz Shariff, both 47 years, and Sadiq Khan, 34, all from Andhra Pradesh. They were caught red-handed while packing the wood at a courier office in Hoskote.</p>.<p>The police said the wood, sourced from a forest range in Andhra Pradesh, was meant to be transported to a northern state. Once in Karnataka, the smugglers packed it in plastic wrappers of different companies to avoid detection.</p>.Forest dept to compile data to auction red sanders.<p>Officials said the three are habitual offenders. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.</p>.<p>"The arrested have over 75 cases in Andhra Pradesh. The investigation is on, and a few others are to be arrested," said CK Baba, Superintendent of Police, Bengaluru Rural.</p>.<p>"Earlier, they used to transport it by themselves. But they have changed the modus operandi and used a courier this time," he added.</p>