3 Andhra men arrested in red sanders smuggling racket; cops seize wood worth Rs 25 lakh in Hoskote

"The arrested have over 75 cases in Andhra Pradesh. The investigation is on, and a few others are to be arrested," said CK Baba, Superintendent of Police, Bengaluru Rural.
Last Updated : 03 September 2025, 23:13 IST
Published 03 September 2025, 23:13 IST
Bengaluru newsCrimeSmugglingRed Sanders

