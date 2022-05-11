March held against anti-encroachment drive in Delhi

More than a dozen civil society organisations and political parties, took out a procession to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's residence protesting the anti-encroachment drive in the national capital.

The municipal authorities have been carrying out demolitions at different places against encroachments.

Last month, violence had broken out in Jahangirpuri during demolition drive. The move was hailed by the BJP.

Holding placards and raising slogans, as the citizen groups marched ahead, large police deployment stopped them much ahead on the road leading to the LG's residence. The people also shouted slogans against "rising" communalism.

The protesters also included Left wing organisations such as CPI, CPI(M), CPI (ML), AIFB and RSP.

All India Kisan Mahasabha Secretary Purushottam Mishra told IANS: "This is a demonstration to protest action against the poor of the country. This is not an action against illegal encroachments but an attempt to divide the Hindu and Muslim communities and a campaign for corporates to loot the common man."

"The government is trying to distract the common man by raising the communal politics. We will raise our voice against it across the country. We shall organise demonstrations throughout May," he said.