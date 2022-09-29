Fire breaks out in building in Kanpur; over 20 rescued

Massive fire breaks out in two-storey building in Kanpur; over 20 students rescued

Fire department officials have been asked to check if the building had a fire NOC or not

PTI
PTI, Kanpur,
  • Sep 29 2022, 23:47 ist
  • updated: Sep 29 2022, 23:55 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay photo

A massive fire broke out in a two-storey building in the Barra area of the city on Thursday, police said. 

Over 20 students of a coaching institute, located on the first floor of the building, were rescued safely as fire department officials scrambled to put off the blaze. 

Prime facie, the fire broke out in building's basement being used as a storage, trapping about 25 students, Commissioner of Police B P Jogdand said.

After receiving information about the blaze, four fire-tenders were dispatched and fire-fighters with the help of police safely rescued the students, he added.

The students were in the class when they noticed a dense smoke filling up the room and it triggered panic among them, the officer said. 

Fire department officials have been asked to check if the building had a fire NOC or not, he said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kanpur
Uttar Pradesh
Fire
India News

What's Brewing

Is liberal democracy dying?

Is liberal democracy dying?

NASA spacecraft buzzes near Europa, closest in years

NASA spacecraft buzzes near Europa, closest in years

Asteroid strike impact 'a lot bigger than expected'

Asteroid strike impact 'a lot bigger than expected'

Qatar confirms Covid test requirements for WC fans

Qatar confirms Covid test requirements for WC fans

Dogs can smell stress from human sweat, breath: Study

Dogs can smell stress from human sweat, breath: Study

Air pollution may increase Covid severity: Study

Air pollution may increase Covid severity: Study

All dolled up for festival season

All dolled up for festival season

Google to notify you if personal info appears in Search

Google to notify you if personal info appears in Search

Astronomer detects shield that protects dwarf galaxies

Astronomer detects shield that protects dwarf galaxies

Hindu Happiness Index: A guide to individual bliss

Hindu Happiness Index: A guide to individual bliss

 