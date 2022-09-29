Massive fire breaks out in two-storey building in Kanpur; over 20 students rescued

A massive fire broke out in a two-storey building in the Barra area of the city on Thursday, police said.
Over 20 students of a coaching institute, located on the first floor of the building, were rescued safely as fire department officials scrambled to put off the blaze.
Prime facie, the fire broke out in building's basement being used as a storage, trapping about 25 students, Commissioner of Police B P Jogdand said.
After receiving information about the blaze, four fire-tenders were dispatched and fire-fighters with the help of police safely rescued the students, he added.
The students were in the class when they noticed a dense smoke filling up the room and it triggered panic among them, the officer said.
Fire department officials have been asked to check if the building had a fire NOC or not, he said.
