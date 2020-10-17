Mathura's Banke Bihari temple reopens: Report

After several months of being closed due to the coronavirus lockdown, Mathura's famous Banke Bihari temple reopened its doors to devotees on the first day of Navratri, according to media reports.

According to an ANI report, the temple administration held a meeting with the police before reopening its doors to the public. Entry to the temple would be allowed from 8:30 am to noon and 5:30 pm to 9:30 pm, the agency reported citing Mathura Superintendent of Police Uday Shankar.

He also said that maintaining Covid-19 guidelines is mandatory, and prasads and flowers etc. will not be allowed inside the premises.

According to a report by Jagran, only 400 devotees would be allowed darshan a day.

The publication reported that devotees were ready at the doors of the temple at 5 am, hours before the doors reopened, and social distancing norms were violated, which led to the temple mandating online registration for darshan starting Sunday.

People below 10 years and above 65 years, pregnant women and people infected with the coronavirus will not be allowed inside the temple, the report stated.