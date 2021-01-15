Mayawati to fight alone in next assembly polls in UP, Uttarakhand

Faced with large scale desertions in her party's rank and file and declining vote bank, BSP supremo Mayawati, in an apparent bid to enthuse her party workers, declared on Friday that the BSP would go it alone in next year's assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Mayawati, who celebrated her 65th birthday on Friday, made it clear that her party would not have any kind of electoral understanding with any other outfits in the polls in the two states.

Assembly polls in UP and Uttarakhand are due early next year.

''People are fed up with the BJP....the BJP government in UP has failed to deliver its promises....the law and order situation has turned from bad to worse.....no section of the people is happy with the state government,'' she said.

BSP had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP) and had managed to win ten seats in UP. It was then expected that BSP and SP could fight the 2022 assembly poll in UP together.

SP president Akhilesh Yadav, however, declared a few days ago that his party would not have an alliance with any big political outfit in the next UP assembly polls though he hinted at an alliance with smaller outfits.

Mayawati's announcement came at a time when the BSP faced a revolt from several senior leaders, who have openly criticised the party and hinted at quitting.

BSP had won 19 seats in the last assembly polls in UP but its strength has now reduced significantly. As many as seven BSP legislators had recently met Akhilesh and expressed their willingness to join his party.

BSP failed to win any seat in the recently concluded by-polls for seven assembly seats in the state. It finished second on only one seat and was at the third spot on all others.