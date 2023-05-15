Medical student injured in scuffle over 'The Kerala story' in Jammu

A medical student suffered head injuries in a scuffle between two groups over The Kerala story movie at a hostel here, sparking protests in Government Medical College (GMC) with participants demanding an inquiry and appropriate action against culprits.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jammu Chandan Kohli said an investigation into the matter is under way.

"There has been an incident of scuffle between some students and outsiders in GMC hostel Jammu. Cognisance of the matter has been taken and investigation is going on," the SSP said.

The protesting students said the scuffle took place after late Sunday night when a student shared a link of the controversial film in the official group of the first-year students, which was objected by one of his batchmates, stating that the group is meant for academic purposes only.

The student, who had objected to the sharing of the link, was later confronted and assaulted inside the hostel, leading to a scuffle as more and more students along with some outsiders joined the ruckus.

The students alleged that members of a right-wing group were brought into the hostel from outside, who shouted religious slogans and attacked one of the students with a sharp-edged object, injuring him in the head. Two more students also sustained injuries in the assault.

The outsiders fled after police rushed to the scene to control the situation.

A group of students boycotted their classes and assembled outside GMC hospital this morning to press for an inquiry and demand appropriate action against the culprits.

"It was a deliberate attempt to disturb the peaceful atmosphere. The Kerala Story movie is not some holy sculpture… People have different opinions with regard to the controversial film," a student said, demanding that culprits be identified and appropriate actions be taken against them as a deterrent to ensure a peaceful atmosphere on the campus.

He said the CCTV footage is available to nail the culprits.

Principal GMC Shashi Sudhan Sharma visited the protesting students and assured them that action will be taken as per the law of the land.