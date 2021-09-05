Mehbooba criticises Centre for FIR over draping of Geelani's body in Pakistan flag

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday flayed the central government for the filing of an FIR over the draping of hardline separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani's body in a Pakistani flag and the alleged raising of "anti-national" slogans after his death.

The Budgam Police registered the FIR against unnamed people under various provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Indian Penal Code, taking cognisance of a video clip which showed Geelani's body draped in a Pakistani flag.

However, as the police moved in to take over the body, the late separatist leader's aides removed the flag.

Geelani, 91, died Wednesday night at his residence here after a prolonged illness. The body was laid to rest at a graveyard in a nearby mosque.

Having turned Kashmir into an open air prison, now even the dead aren’t spared.A family isn’t allowed to mourn & bid a final farewell as per their wishes. Booking Geelani sahab’s family under UAPA shows GOI’s deep rooted paranoia & ruthlessness.This is New India’s Naya Kashmir. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) September 5, 2021

Criticising the filing of the FIR, Mehbooba tweeted, "Having turned Kashmir into an open air prison, now even the dead aren't spared. A family isn't allowed to mourn & bid a final farewell as per their wishes. Booking Geelani sahab's family under UAPA shows GOI's deep rooted paranoia & ruthlessness. This is New India's Naya Kashmir."