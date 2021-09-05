PDP slams FIR over draping Geelani's body in Pak flag

Mehbooba criticises Centre for FIR over draping of Geelani's body in Pakistan flag

Geelani, 91, died Wednesday night at his residence after a prolonged illness

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Sep 05 2021, 18:20 ist
  • updated: Sep 05 2021, 18:20 ist
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti. Credit: AFP File Photo

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday flayed the central government for the filing of an FIR over the draping of hardline separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani's body in a Pakistani flag and the alleged raising of "anti-national" slogans after his death.

The Budgam Police registered the FIR against unnamed people under various provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Indian Penal Code, taking cognisance of a video clip which showed Geelani's body draped in a Pakistani flag.

However, as the police moved in to take over the body, the late separatist leader's aides removed the flag.

Also Read | PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti attacks Centre, says basic human rights of 'dead or alive' suspended in J&K

Geelani, 91, died Wednesday night at his residence here after a prolonged illness. The body was laid to rest at a graveyard in a nearby mosque.

Criticising the filing of the FIR, Mehbooba tweeted, "Having turned Kashmir into an open air prison, now even the dead aren't spared. A family isn't allowed to mourn & bid a final farewell as per their wishes. Booking Geelani sahab's family under UAPA shows GOI's deep rooted paranoia & ruthlessness. This is New India's Naya Kashmir."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Jammu and Kashmir
Mehbooba Mufti
Syed Ali Geelani
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

How female octopuses thwart male harassment

How female octopuses thwart male harassment

From rescues to romance: Top moments at Paralympics

From rescues to romance: Top moments at Paralympics

Why the phoney generational wars need to end

Why the phoney generational wars need to end

A salute to teachers

A salute to teachers

When water lilies laid the seeds for tourism

When water lilies laid the seeds for tourism

Why Afghan women's protections vanished overnight

Why Afghan women's protections vanished overnight

Covid: Teachers, students scramble to cover lost ground

Covid: Teachers, students scramble to cover lost ground

Ecologically smart cities

Ecologically smart cities

A new ‘Star Wars’ in the offing?

A new ‘Star Wars’ in the offing?

 