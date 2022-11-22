Mehrauli murder: 'I was provoked, I hit her,' Aftab Poonawala says in court

Aftab Ameen Poonawala, accused of murdering his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, on Tuesday told a metropolitan magistrate in Saket court that he was provoked because of which he hit her.

"I was provoked because of which I hit," said Poonawala in Saket court where he was produced before a metropolitan magistrate through video conferencing as his police custody ends on Tuesday, claimed his lawyer.

The court extended his police custody by four more days.

During the hearing, the judge asked Aftab if he was mistreated during questioning or had any issues.

"Aftab told the court that he was cooperating but he can't recall everything at once and will inform as and when he does. He also told the judge that he was provoked because of which he hit," said his lawyer, Avinash Kumar.

"Police will probably take him for a site visit for evidence collection. The Narco test will be conducted soon. Aftab has requested to meet his family to which the court has granted permission," said Kumar.

Saket court has granted permission to police for a polygraph test before Narco analysis. Meanwhile, in Delhi High Court, the police told that the investigation into the murder of Shraddha by Aftab is 80 per cent complete.

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) plea seeking a transfer of the probe in the Shraddha murder case, by the Delhi Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation, was filed on Monday but the plea was rejected by the court on Tuesday.

In the plea, Petitioner Advocate Joshini Tuli argued for the transfer of the case "due to the sensitive nature of the case and the hampering of Investigation and tampering of witnesses and evidence of the present case by the Delhi Police/ Respondent No.1 and Respondent No.4".

It also alleged that investigation of Mehrauli Police "cannot be carried out efficiently due to administrative/staff paucity as well as lack of sufficient technical and scientific equipment to find out the evidence and the witnesses as the incident had taken place about 6 months back in May 2022."