Militancy on its last legs in north Kashmir: J&K police chief

Jammu and Kashmir police chief Dilbagh Singh on Sunday said that militancy in north Kashmir areas was almost over while infiltration has also been plugged along the Line of Control (LoC) this year.

“Militancy in north Kashmir stands controlled to a large extent and the same is on its last leg. With the peoples' support, militancy will be eradicated completely,” he told reporters on the sidelines of the Police martyr’s memorial sports festival in Baramulla.

According to the army data, out of 207 active militants in the Valley 87 are in north Kashmir while 120 are in south. The data show that while 24 youth joined militancy in north Kashmir this year, 107 did so in the south.

The police chief said the launch pads along the LoC are still active and Pakistan is trying to push in militants into Kashmir. “This year too, launch pads are full and attempts are continuously being made to push in militants into this side,” Singh said.

He said Pakistan continues with ceasefire violations along the LoC to give cover to militants to infiltrate into Indian side.. “However, our counter insurgency grid along the LoC is active and majority of the times, infiltrators are getting killed on the LoC,” the J&K police chief said.

He said the relentless anti-militancy operations would continue in winters too. The police chief said that militants at the behest of Pakistan have started to target innocent people in the valley. “Such actions will not be tolerated and will be dealt with with iron hands,” he asserted.