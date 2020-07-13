Militant killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag

An unidentified militant was killed and a woman injured in an ongoing gunfight between security forces and ultras in Srigufara area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday.

#AnantnagEncounterUpdate: So far 01 #unidentified #terrorist killed. Operation going on. Further details shall follow (sic),” J&K police tweeted.

The gunfight erupted after a joint team of army’s 3-Rashtriya Rifles and police launched a cordon-and-search-operation (CASO) in Rebban area of Sopore, 50 km from here, during wee hours of Monday following a tip-off over the presence of militants in the area, sources said.

The hiding militants opened fire on forces, who retaliated triggering a gunfight in which one militant was killed so far, they said and added one to two more ultras are believed to be trapped in the area.

The latest encounter has come a day after three Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militants were killed in north Kashmir’s Sopore on Sunday. Police sources said the slain trio was involved in the recent attack in Sopore in which a CRPF jawan and a civilian were killed.

There has been an increase in anti-militancy operations in the Valley since March. Security forces have launched multiple anti-militancy operations in Srinagar, south and north Kashmir.