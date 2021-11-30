Minor abducted from Mathura, repeatedly raped in Delhi

A minor Dalit girl was allegedly kidnapped from Mathura and repeatedly raped in Delhi for resisting a prostitution bid, the police said. The girl, who was later rescued by her mother, is a resident of a colony falling under the Kosikalan Police Station.

"She was repeatedly raped by a youth in Delhi," an FIR filed by the girl's mother said.

SP (rural) Srish Chandra said while two teams have been formed to nab the offenders, allegations of delay in registering an FIR and other charges are being probed.

According to the FIR, the minor was beaten and forced into a prostitution racket in Delhi. The girl was also raped whenever she resisted her captors' prostitution bid, according to the FIR.

The girl managed to communicate her whereabouts to her mother, who succeeded in getting her released from the clutches of captors, the FIR stated.

The girl's mother alleged that an FIR was registered, under sections of the IPC, SC/ST Act and POCSO Act, against three persons only after the district police chief intervened. It has also been alleged that the girl was made to sit in a police station for five days.

According to police, while two persons had taken her to Delhi, the girl was handed over to a third in the national capital. A medical examination of the girl was conducted and her statement recorded, the police said.

