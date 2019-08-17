Minor crushed to death for resisting molestation

A minor was crushed to death with a motor bike allegedly after she tried to resist being molested by three youth in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district, about 125 kilometre from here.

According to police sources here, the minor had sustained serious injuries after being hit repeatedly by the youths with their motor bike.

She was referred to the KG Medical University Hospital here in a critical condition. She succumbed to her injuries on Friday.

Sources said that three youths, identified as Pradeep, Ashish and Sandeep, all residents of a nearby village, had passed lewd comments on the victim and tried to touch her inappropriately, while she was on her way back home from her school a few days ago.

The victim, a student of Class 11, raised an alarm and the offenders fled after some locals came to her rescue.

They, however, followed the victim, who was riding a bicycle, and allegedly hit her from behind. They then repeatedly hit her with their motor bike after she fell down on the road before fleeing from there, sources said.

She was rushed to the nearby community health centre and later admitted to the district hospital. She was referred to a higher centre after her condition deteriorated.

Police said that a case was registered in this connection and all the three accused have been arrested.