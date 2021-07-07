UP: Minor gang raped over brother's elopement

Minor gang raped before parents in revenge for brother's elopement with lover in Uttar Pradesh

The victim and her parents were set free with a warning that they would be punished further if they approached the cops

Sanjay Pandey
Sanjay Pandey, DHNS, Lucknow,
  • Jul 07 2021, 14:18 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2021, 14:18 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP file photo

In a shocking incident, a minor was allegedly gang raped before her parents by eight people to exact revenge after her brother eloped with a girl from their family in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district.

According to the police sources here on Wednesday, the brother of the victim, a resident of Chjalit area in the neighbouring Moradabad district, had eloped with a girl of his village a few days back.

The family members of the girl, who were seething in anger, hatched a conspiracy to exact revenge from the victim's family. They took the parents of the victim to the house of one of their relatives on the pretext of searching for the lovers last week.

Read | Supreme Court takes exception to verdict mentioning victim’s name in rape case

They later forced the victim's parents to call her and ask her to reach there.

Sources said that the victim was gang raped by the father of the girl, her brother and some other relatives for several days. The parents of the victim kept begging them to spare her but they said that they wanted to take revenge.

Police sources said that the victim and her parents were set free with a warning that they would be punished further if they approached the cops.

A case was later lodged with the police in this regard against eight persons, sources said adding that a hunt was on to nab the culprits. Sources also said that the victim was forcibly married to the brother of the girl who had eloped with her lover, in a bid to avoid police action.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

gang rape
minor
Uttar Pradesh

Related videos

What's Brewing

Move over Messi — Argentina has a new hero

Move over Messi — Argentina has a new hero

Why some bisexual people struggle with mental health

Why some bisexual people struggle with mental health

Stay home, Amsterdam tells pot smoking tourists

Stay home, Amsterdam tells pot smoking tourists

When Dilip Kumar was to work with Big B, SRK on a film

When Dilip Kumar was to work with Big B, SRK on a film

Chinese millennials are ‘chilling’, Beijing isn’t happy

Chinese millennials are ‘chilling’, Beijing isn’t happy

Bezos, Branson, Musk: Who's winning space tourism race?

Bezos, Branson, Musk: Who's winning space tourism race?

Italy's mental strength forces them into Euro final

Italy's mental strength forces them into Euro final

Dilip Kumar: Star who grew with India as it evolved

Dilip Kumar: Star who grew with India as it evolved

 