Minor girl reaches Jaipur airport to go to Pakistan, handed over to police

  • Jul 29 2023, 02:05 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2023, 02:05 ist
Pakistan Flag. Credit: iStock Photo

A minor girl who wanted to go to Pakistan to meet her Instagram friend was handed over to police by Jaipur airport authorities on Friday, officials said.

Airport Station Officer Digpal Singh said the girl, a resident of Sikar's Shrimadhopur, had no documents required for international travel.

He also said there is no flight from Jaipur to Pakistan.

Also Read | We are not divorced yet, she can't marry anyone else: Husband of woman who crossed border to meet Pakistani friend

The official said the girl told police she went to the airport to go to Pakistan to meet her Instagram friend.

He said the family members of the girl have been informed and she would be handed over to them.

Recently, a 34-year-old married woman from Alwar, Rajasthan, went to Pakistan on a valid passport and visa to meet with her Facebook friend, whom she later got married to.

