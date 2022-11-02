'Misconceived': Supreme Court dismisses plea against Justice Chandrachud's appointment as CJI

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed as "misconceived" a plea against proposed oath taking of Justice D Y Chandrachud as the 50th Chief Justice of India on November 9, 2022.

"We see no reason to entertain the petition. The petition is misconceived," a bench of Chief Justice of India U U Lalit, S Ravindra Bhat and Bela M Trivedi said, after hearing a counsel.

During the hearing in the matter, the petitioner’s counsel referred to certain “irregularities, illegal acts” allegedly committed by Justice Chandrachud. The counsel said in a case related to Covid-19 vaccination, Justice Chandrachud allegedly forced people to take the vaccines.

He further contended that Justice Chandrachud's bench heard a special leave petition arising out of an order in the Bombay High Court in which his son had appeared as a counsel. He also claimed when a senior advocate appeared, Justice Chandrachud's bench allowed tagging, but when a junior advocate appeared no tagging was allowed.

The petition was filed on the basis of a representation filed by one Rashid Khan Pathan before the President of India against Justice Chandrachud.

Earlier, the advocates bodies, the Bar Council of India and the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) had issued statements condemning the letter circulated against Justice Chandrachud.

The petition was mentioned by a counsel for urgent listing by the petitioner's counsel on Wednesday morning for urgent hearing.