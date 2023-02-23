Missing boy reunited with family after 4 years in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh

A 10-year-old mentally challenged boy, who went missing in 2019, was reunited with his family after four years here, police said on Thursday.
The boy was found at an orphanage in neighbouring Firozabad district on Tuesday, they said. He was reunited with his family on Wednesday.
Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani told reporters that a report about a missing boy was lodged at Kuwarsi police station in 2019. As he is speech impaired, it became very difficult to trace him, Naithani said.
While the child's parents continued to search for him, during the last few weeks, concerted efforts were made by a team of Aligarh police as it circulated pamphlets and pictures of the boy in all the neighbouring districts, Naithani said.
Finally, a few days ago, inputs were received from an orphanage in Firozabad, which matched the description of the boy.
Earlier this week, the boy's parents went to Firozabad with the police team and identified their child with the help of birthmarks.
The police team was given an award of Rs 25,000 by the SSP.
