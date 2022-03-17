Missing girl in UP reunited with family through Aadhaar data

Girl in UP reunited with family through Aadhaar data

IANS
IANS, Kanpur,
  • Mar 17 2022, 15:17 ist
  • updated: Mar 17 2022, 15:33 ist

A speech impaired 12-year-old girl was reunited with her parents after a gap of two years, with the help of her fingerprints on an Aadhaar card.

The girl, Reshmi, was found wandering at the Central Railway Station here and was rescued by the Child Helpline on February 1, 2020.

She was later shifted to a government shelter home whose officials took her for Aadhaar enrolment.

But when the software rejected her fingerprint, as similar biometric information already existed in the database under Reshmi's name from Ludhiana's Ram Nagar, the officers contacted the regional Aadhaar office in Ludhiana and received a confirmation that Reshmi's fingerprints matched with the data in Ram Nagar locality.

The centre's officer then contacted the authorities in Ludhiana to track the girl's parents. After the authorities located her parents, Reshmi was reunited with them on Tuesday.

Rajkiya Balika Grih superintendent Urmila Gupta said that as per orders from the Directorate of Women's Welfare, she had started getting Aadhaar cards prepared for unclaimed children.

"Reshmi's father Shankar Rai, mother Bindu Devi, brother Mitraranjan and aunt Shabnam arrived in the city. Their joy was boundless on seeing Reshmi," she said.

The girl, who had been named Manu by the shelter home, was equally happy to be reunited with her family.

