Mohali woman tests positive for coronavirus; total cases in Punjab 3

A 69-year-old woman, who recently returned from the United Kingdom, has tested positive for coronavirus, taking the total number of cases in Punjab to three, an official said on Friday.

"The woman, a resident of Phase 3 A in Mohali, has tested (positive) for coronavirus," Mohali Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan told PTI.

"She had returned from the UK," he added.

Her samples were tested at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), the official said, adding that she would now be admitted to a hospital.

"Samples of her two more family members will be taken for testing," he said.

One of the two earlier COVID-19 patients in Punjab has died.