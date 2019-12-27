MP BJP to carry out awareness campaign on CAA

The Madhya Pradesh unit of the BJP will hold rallies and marches across the state from January 1 to create awareness about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), it said on Thursday.

Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that from January 1 to January 15, BJP workers will reach out to the people to dispel "misunderstandings" over the CAA, which the "Congress has created".

Chouhan was speaking after holding a meeting with senior leaders including former union minister Narendra Singh Tomar and BJP vice president in charge of MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe.