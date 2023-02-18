MP CM Chouhan blesses 125 couples at mass marriage

MP CM Chouhan blesses 125 couples at mass marriage at Bageshwar Dham

Earlier this week, state Congress chief Kamal Nath too had visited Bageshwar Dham located at Gada village and met the 26-year-old religious leader

PTI
PTI, Chhatarpur ,
  • Feb 18 2023, 22:21 ist
  • updated: Feb 18 2023, 22:33 ist
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan with Kathawachak Aniruddhacharya Ji Maharaj attends Kanya Vivah ceremony during the Hanumat Katha, at Bageshwar Dham in Chhatarpur. Credit: PTI Photo

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday blessed 125 couples at a mass marriage function organised by religious leader Dhirendra Shastri at Bageshwar Dham near here.

Shastri has also been conducting a `yagna' to pray for India's transformation into a "Hindu Rashtra".

Earlier this week, state Congress chief Kamal Nath too had visited Bageshwar Dham located at Gada village and met the 26-year-old religious leader.

Chouhan, during his visit, said he has immense respect for monks and was happy at the mass marriage ceremony organised for couples from underprivileged backgrounds. State BJP chief V D Sharma also attended the function.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Madhya Pradesh
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
marriage

What's Brewing

Renowned Goa Carnival begins with much pomp

Renowned Goa Carnival begins with much pomp

Mahashivratri: Thousands of devotees flock to temples

Mahashivratri: Thousands of devotees flock to temples

'Heeramandi' tribute to 'Mughal-e-Azam': Bhansali

'Heeramandi' tribute to 'Mughal-e-Azam': Bhansali

The discreet sheikh behind Qatar's bid for Man United

The discreet sheikh behind Qatar's bid for Man United

In Pics: Brazil's spectacular Rio Carnival returns

In Pics: Brazil's spectacular Rio Carnival returns

Ayushmann named UNICEF's Ambassador for Child Rights

Ayushmann named UNICEF's Ambassador for Child Rights

Khadi in focus on India Day at London Fashion Week 2023

Khadi in focus on India Day at London Fashion Week 2023

Kyiv's art shelter basement theatre heals scars of war

Kyiv's art shelter basement theatre heals scars of war

 