MP CM Chouhan blesses 125 couples at mass marriage at Bageshwar Dham

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday blessed 125 couples at a mass marriage function organised by religious leader Dhirendra Shastri at Bageshwar Dham near here.
Shastri has also been conducting a `yagna' to pray for India's transformation into a "Hindu Rashtra".
Earlier this week, state Congress chief Kamal Nath too had visited Bageshwar Dham located at Gada village and met the 26-year-old religious leader.
Chouhan, during his visit, said he has immense respect for monks and was happy at the mass marriage ceremony organised for couples from underprivileged backgrounds. State BJP chief V D Sharma also attended the function.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Renowned Goa Carnival begins with much pomp
Mahashivratri: Thousands of devotees flock to temples
'Heeramandi' tribute to 'Mughal-e-Azam': Bhansali
The discreet sheikh behind Qatar's bid for Man United
In Pics: Brazil's spectacular Rio Carnival returns
Ayushmann named UNICEF's Ambassador for Child Rights
Khadi in focus on India Day at London Fashion Week 2023
Kyiv's art shelter basement theatre heals scars of war