MP cop held for having unnatural sex with job aspirant

MP: Cop accused of indulging in unnatural sex with job aspirant held

Sub Inspector Surendra Yadav (50) was held on Wednesday night from Sachin Tendulkar Road here on a tip-off

  • Aug 25 2022, 22:06 ist
  • updated: Aug 25 2022, 22:06 ist

A Lokayukta police official on the run for the past five months after being accused of indulging in unnatural sex with a job aspirant in Gwalior district in Madhya Pradesh has been arrested, an official said on Thursday.

Sub Inspector Surendra Yadav (50) was held on Wednesday night from Sachin Tendulkar Road here on a tip-off, said City Superintendent of Police Ratnesh Tomar.

"A 32-year-old man had filed a complaint five months ago at University police station that Yadav had unnatural sex with him several times after promising to get him a job. Yadav was on the run since. He has been remanded in judicial custody," he said. 

