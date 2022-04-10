Curfew in MP's Khargone after unrest during Ram Navami

MP: Curfew in three areas of Khargone after stones hurled at Ram Navami procession, vehicles set on fire

Police fired tear gas shells to control the situation

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 10 2022, 21:27 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2022, 21:27 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

Stones were hurled at a Ram Navami procession in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone city on Sunday triggering incidents of arson wherein some vehicles were set on fire, prompting authorities to clamp curfew in three areas and section 144 of CrPC in the entire city.

Police fired tear gas shells to control the situation. Some police personnel and people were injured during stone-pelting as per the preliminary information. Khargone District Collector Anugrah P said section 144 of CrPC (banning assembly of four or more people) has been imposed in the entire city.

"Curfew has been clamped in three areas including Talab Chowk and Tavdi in the city," he said, adding that incidents of minor arson occurred following the pelting of stones. When the Ram Navami procession started from the Talab Chowk area near the district headquarters stones were pelted at the gathering, prompting the police to fire tear gas shells to control the situation. Some policemen and people were injured, said Khargone Additional Collector Sumersingh Mujalde.

The procession was supposed to take a round of Khargone city but it was abandoned midway after the violence, the collector added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Madhya Pradesh
Ram Navami
curfew
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Indian women lose 0-3 to Netherlands in Junior WC semis

Indian women lose 0-3 to Netherlands in Junior WC semis

Red Fort Fest helps artists back on their feet 

Red Fort Fest helps artists back on their feet 

Space boosting design ideas for a living room

Space boosting design ideas for a living room

217 pieces of space debris orbiting earth from India

217 pieces of space debris orbiting earth from India

Study links high pollution in Delhi to peak of 2nd wave

Study links high pollution in Delhi to peak of 2nd wave

Musk is now $100 billion richer than Jeff Bezos

Musk is now $100 billion richer than Jeff Bezos

How Middle-East deserts are easing South Asia droughts

How Middle-East deserts are easing South Asia droughts

 