Ansari brought back, Atiq Ahmad next, says UP minister

Mukhtar Ansari brought back, Atiq Ahmad next, says Uttar Pradesh Minister

Ansari was brought back from the Ropad prison in Punjab to UP's Banda jail on Wednesday

PTI
PTI, Ballia ,
  • Apr 08 2021, 12:41 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2021, 13:17 ist
The ambulance transporting Ansari to Uttar Pradesh. Credit: PTI Photo

A day after gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari was brought back to the state from a prison in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh minister Anand Swarup Shukla on Thursday said jailed former parliamentarian and strongman Atiq Ahmad is next.

Five-time legislator and one-time MP Ahmad, now over 60, has more then 90 criminal cases, including murder, abduction, illegal mining, extortion, intimidation and fraud, against him. He is lodged in a prison in Gujarat.

Read more: Supreme Court to hear plea of Mukhtar Ansari's wife for his protection in UP on April 9

He was shifted there from Uttar Pradesh on the direction of the Supreme Court in 2019.

"The Uttar Pradesh government succeeded in bringing back Ansari despite several tricks by the Punjab government. Now we will try to bring Atiq Ahmad back from Gujarat," Shukla told reporters here.

It is the duty of the state government to bring back such criminals to UP as they have to be punished for their crimes, he said.

"Already a number of Ahmad's lavish bungalows in Allahabad have been bulldozed," the Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs said.

The Uttar Pradesh government brought Ansari back from the Ropad prison in Punjab to Banda jail on Wednesday morning. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mukhtar Ansari
Uttar Pradesh
Punjab

Related videos

What's Brewing

Myanmar crisis sounds death knell for garment industry

Myanmar crisis sounds death knell for garment industry

The ulti-mutt pet? China develops a AI-powered robo-dog

The ulti-mutt pet? China develops a AI-powered robo-dog

Indonesia Prez Jokowi wants something more than growth

Indonesia Prez Jokowi wants something more than growth

YouTube reveals views that go to rule-breaking videos

YouTube reveals views that go to rule-breaking videos

Is ‘femtech’ the next big thing in healthcare?

Is ‘femtech’ the next big thing in healthcare?

Will people of colour win all 4 acting Oscars in 2021?

Will people of colour win all 4 acting Oscars in 2021?

India's worsening gender gap worrying

India's worsening gender gap worrying

AstraZeneca vaccine: What we know and don't know

AstraZeneca vaccine: What we know and don't know

 