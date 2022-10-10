Mulayam Singh Yadav: A timeline of his life and career

The late leader first became Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister in 1989

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Oct 10 2022, 11:54 ist
  • updated: Oct 10 2022, 11:55 ist

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav died in Medanta hospital of Gurugram on Monday.

He was 82.

Here is a timeline.

1939: Born in Saifai village of Etawah district of Uttar Pradesh.

1967: Entered Uttar Pradesh assembly for the first time from Ram Manohar Lohia's Sanyukt Socialist Party.

Also Read: Mulayam Singh Yadav: Tall OBC leader who wrestled his way into UP's caste politics

1968: Joined Bharatiya Kranti Dal of Chaudhary Charan Singh. This party merged with Sanyukt Socialist party and Bharatiya Lok Dal was formed. After emergency (1975-1977) Bharatiya Lok Dal merged with Janata Dal.

1977: Becomes minister for the first time.

1982-1987: Becomes Member of Legislative Council and Leader of Opposition in the Council.

1996: Contests Lok Sabha polls for the first time from Mainpuri, UP, and becomes Defence minister.

1998: Becomes Lok Sabha member again from Sambhal, UP.

1999: Becomes an MP again from Sambhal. 1980: Becomes Lokdal state President.

1985-87: Becomes state president of Janata Dal.

1989-1991: Becomes Uttar Pradesh CM first time.

1992: Forms Samajwadi Party.

1993-95: Becomes UP CM second time.

2003: Became UP CM third time.

2003: Death of wife Malti Devi, marries Sadhna Gupta.

2004: Becomes MP from Mainpuri.

2007: Becomes Leader of Opposition in the UP state assembly.

2009: Becomes MP from Mainpuri.

2014: Becomes MP from Azamgarh and Mainpuri, resigns from Mainpuri.

2019: Becomes MP (seventh time) from Mainpuri.

2022: Dies at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital. 

Check out DH's latest videos

