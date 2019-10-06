Muslim couple forced to chant Jai Shri Ram; 2 arrested

The Alwar police on Sunday arrested two men for allegedly forcing a Muslim couple to shout Jai Shri Ram. Moreover the charges for outraging the modesty of the woman were also framed against the two accused.

According to the police, the incident took place around midnight on Saturday, when a Muslim couple from Haryana was waiting at Alwar bus stand. Around 11.30pm, two men on a motorcycle came and began harassing them and forced them to chant Jai Shree Ram and one of the men molested the female",Station house officer of Alwar Mahila Thana Chauthmal Verma said.

The FIR was registered at the Kotwali police station and transferred to them for investigation. "After a man flashed in front of the couple, the bystanders quickly informed the police", he added. Two men were arrested after recording the statement of couple.They were produced before a judge on Sunday, and remanded in judicial custody till October 18, the police added.

According to preliminary investigation, both men identified as Vansh Bhardwaj and Surendra Mohan Bhatia, are in their early twenties. They were also found drunk after the medical examination was conducted. As per the police, the former has two other criminal cases against him registered in Kotwali police station.

Both accused have been booked under section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 354A (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty),, 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).