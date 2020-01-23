Nadda to address rally in CAA's support in UP

  Jan 23 2020
In his first visit to Uttar Pradesh after taking over as BJP president, J P Nadda will on Thursday address a public meeting in support of the amended citizenship law in Agra, the party said in a statement.

He will be joined by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the rally as part of the BJP's nation-wide campaign to mobilise public opinion in the favour of the law.

The BJP said Nadda, who was elected BJP president on Tuesday, will be accorded a warm welcome by party leaders at various places during his visit to the state. 

