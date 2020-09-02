NIA files chargesheet against 5 for 'link with ISKP'

National Investigation Agency files chargesheet against five people for alleged links with an ISIS affiliate

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 02 2020, 19:58 ist
  • updated: Sep 02 2020, 19:58 ist

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday filed a charge sheet against five people for their alleged association with the banned Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) case, an affiliate of ISIS, officials said.

Those charge-sheeted include Jahanzaib Sami of Delhi; Hina Bashir, a native of Kashmir; Abdullah Basith, a resident of Hyderabad; and Sadiya Anwar Shaikh and Nabeel Siddick Khatri, both residents of Pune.

The charge sheet was filed in a court in Delhi.

The accused have been charge-sheeted for their affiliation with the proscribed terrorist organisation ISIS/ISKP and for conspiring to create disaffection against government, promoting enmity among different religious communities and for committing subversive activities.

They have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Delhi
National Investigation Agency
Indian Penal Code
UAPA

What's Brewing

As food deliveries boom, so do ghost kitchens

As food deliveries boom, so do ghost kitchens

Xiaomi launches affordable Redmi 9A, earphones in India

Xiaomi launches affordable Redmi 9A, earphones in India

Are Indian languages inferior to English?

Are Indian languages inferior to English?

Amazon drivers hang phones from trees to get more work

Amazon drivers hang phones from trees to get more work

 