NCW forms task force to help elderly during lockdown

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 07 2020, 21:23 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2020, 21:23 ist
Senior citizens with their family members wait outside a Post office to collect their pension during a nationwide lockdown, imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Kolkata, Friday, April 3, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo

 A task force has been constituted by the NCW to help the elderly or those in need of support during the ongoing lockdown imposed in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

The National Commission for Women (NCW), on Twitter, shared an email address mailto:helpatncw@gmail.com"helpatncw@gmail.com which can be used for assistance in case of medical emergency or doctor visit, medicine and groceries purchase.

India is currently under the biggest lockdown with around 1.3 billion people asked to stay home in view of the coronavirus outbreak, which has claimed over 100 lives and infected more than 4000 people in the country. 

