NDA wants Bihar polls in one phase

Moving a step ahead in its poll preparedness, the Election Commission has asked the Bihar Chief Secretary to reshuffle the administrative set-up by transferring those officers who have completed three years in a particular district.

The move comes close on the heels of Chief Electoral Officer in Bihar, HR Srinivas, holding confabulations with prominent political parties to get feedback on holding of Bihar Assembly elections in October-November this year. The ruling Janata Dal (United) and the BJP suggested that the ensuing Assembly election should be conducted in one phase, unlike a five-phase poll in 2010 and 2015, as “this will help cut poll expenses.”

The JD (U) MP Lallan Singh, who attended the meet with the state poll panel, suggested that since Bihar will be a standalone election, there will be no dearth of paramilitary forces. “The staff at polling booths could be arranged by roping in bank and PSU employees,” he argued.

The CPI leaders have, however, suggested three-phase polling. The main Opposition party, the RJD, in its feedback to the poll panel, opposed the idea of virtual rallies as it may allow financially strong parties to manipulate polls.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has issued a three-point suggestion to the Bihar Chief Secretary for the deployment of officials.

The EC, in its letter, has said that no official engaged in the poll-related work would be posted in the home district. Secondly, the EC noted, those officials against whom the poll panel had recommended disciplinary action in the past or those charged with the lapse of work, should be kept away from election duty. Thirdly, such officers who are scheduled to retire in the next six months should not be entrusted with poll duty.