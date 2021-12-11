Nearly 133 crore Covid vaccine doses administered in India

India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has reached nearly 133 crore doses with over 81 lakh vaccine doses administered on Saturday, according to the Union health ministry.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports, the ministry added.

Also Read: Maintain strict vigil on Covid situation with focused district-level measures: Centre to states

Cumulatively, 47,76,16,452 first doses and 26,89,95,537 second doses of the vaccine have been administered to the beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group across the states and Union territories since the start of the third phase of the inoculation drive, according to the health ministry's data.

The ministry further said a total of 81,41,67,757 first doses and 51,42,36,948 second doses of the vaccine have so far been administered.

It said a total of 132,84,04,705 Covid vaccine doses have so far been administered in the country, including 81,08,719 vaccine doses administered till 7 PM on Saturday.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from Covid-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry underlined.

Watch the latest DH videos here: