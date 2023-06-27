NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Kota hostel room

This is the 13th case of suspected suicide by a coaching student in Kota this year.

PTI
PTI, Kota (RJ),
  • Jun 27 2023, 22:20 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2023, 22:20 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

An 18-year-old medical aspirant from Udaipur allegedly died by suicide in his hostel room in Vigyan Nagar Police Station area here on Tuesday morning, police said.

The teenager, preparing for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), allegedly hanged himself sometime in the intervening nights of Monday and Tuesday, they said. However, no suicide note was recovered from the hostel room, police added.

This is the 13th case of suspected suicide by a coaching student in Kota this year. In 2022, at least 15 cases of suicide by coaching students were registered in Kota.

Read | 17-year-old JEE aspirant dies by suicide in Kota

The deceased boy was identified as Mehul Vaishnav (18), a resident of Salumbar in Udaipur district, had been preparing for NEET in a coaching institute in Kota for the past two months. He was living in a hostel in the Vigyan Nagar area.

Vaishnav was alone in his hostel room as his roommate was away that night. When he did not come out of the room till late Tuesday morning, others in the hostel informed the caretaker, who broke the door open and found the boy hanging from a ceiling fan.

The body was shifted to the mortuary at MBS hospital. His post-mortem will be conducted after the arrival of his family members, Circle inspector (CI) at Vigyan Nagar Police Station Devesh Bhardwaj said.

