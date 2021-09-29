NHRC notice to Delhi govt on violence at Tihar jail

NHRC notice to Delhi govt over increasing incidents of violence among Tihar jail inmates

The Commission has observed that the contents of media reports, if true, raise a serious issue of human rights violations of the prisoners in custody of state

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the Delhi government over a reported increase in incidents of violence among inmates of Tihar Jail, officials said on Tuesday.

The Commission has observed that such incidents inside the jail indicate towards "negligence by the prison authorities" resulting in "gross violation" of human rights of the inmates in custody of the state, it said in a statement.

"The National Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report alleging increasing incidents of violence among inmates in Tihar Jail of Delhi," it said.

Reportedly, in yet another incident of inmate clash inside the prison, a 25-year-old prisoner was allegedly beaten up by another on September 22, which is the sixth incident in this month alone, the rights panel said.

The Commission has observed that the contents of media reports, if true, raise a serious issue of human rights violations of the prisoners in custody of state.

Accordingly, it has issued notices to the chief secretary and the director general of prisons of the government of Delhi, seeking a detailed report within four weeks, including steps taken or proposed to be taken to address the issue of violence at Tihar jail, the statement said.

According to the media report, carried on September 24, the latest victim of violence in the Tihar jail told during investigation that he was first abused and beaten up by another inmate.

The same day a head matron was injured during a scuffle with an inmate. Reportedly, about 30 inmates have been injured during September this year due to clashes in the jail, it added.

