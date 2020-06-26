NHRC seeks report from Uttar Pradesh government on journalist's murder

Seeking a report from the Uttar Pradesh government about the killing of journalist by sand mafia in Unnao, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday said that it was the duty of the State to provide adequate safety and security to media persons who take "great risks" to highlight illegal activities.

The NHRC has given the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police four weeks time to file the report on the murder of journalist Shubham Tripathy.

It also directed the state government to order an impartial enquiry into the matter by an independent agency, preferably the State CB CID and to ensure safety of the family of the victim and the witnesses in the matter.

"It is the duty of the state to provide adequate safety and security to the media persons who in the public interest, keep taking great risks to highlight the illegal activities prevailing in the society. The death of Shubham Tripathy in this case is a matter of concern for the Commission and also an issue involving violation of human rights," the NHRC said.

The action came as the NHRC took suo motu cognizance of a media report about the murder, which also mentioned that in many cases the media persons have been targeted by the anti-social elements and in most of the cases no action against the culprits have been taken by the police authorities.

"In the democratic system of Government, the media is considered as its fourth pillar which cannot be allowed to be victimised by the anti social elements in such a cruel manner," it added.