NHRC's notice to UP govt, DGP over murder of journalist

NHRC seeks report from Uttar Pradesh government on journalist's murder

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jun 26 2020, 19:03 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2020, 20:42 ist
Representative image (iStock)

Seeking a report from the Uttar Pradesh government about the killing of journalist by sand mafia in Unnao, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday said that it was the duty of the State to provide adequate safety and security to media persons who take "great risks" to highlight illegal activities.

The NHRC has given the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police four weeks time to file the report on the murder of journalist Shubham Tripathy.

It also directed the state government to order an impartial enquiry into the matter by an independent agency, preferably the State CB CID and to ensure safety of the family of the victim and the witnesses in the matter.

"It is the duty of the state to provide adequate safety and security to the media persons who in the public interest, keep taking great risks to highlight the illegal activities prevailing in the society. The death of Shubham Tripathy in this case is a matter of concern for the Commission and also an issue involving violation of human rights," the NHRC said.

The action came as the NHRC took suo motu cognizance of a media report about the murder, which also mentioned that in many cases the media persons have been targeted by the anti-social elements and in most of the cases no action against the culprits have been taken by the police authorities.

"In the democratic system of Government, the media is considered as its fourth pillar which cannot be allowed to be victimised by the anti social elements in such a cruel manner," it added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

NHRC
Uttar Pradesh
Journalist
murder

What's Brewing

This Bangladeshi female coach is 'married to football'

This Bangladeshi female coach is 'married to football'

Xiaomi puts 'Made in India' banners to cover branding

Xiaomi puts 'Made in India' banners to cover branding

CBSE, ICSE to declare 10, 12 board results by mid-July

CBSE, ICSE to declare 10, 12 board results by mid-July

'No lockdown in Bengaluru, economy equally important'

'No lockdown in Bengaluru, economy equally important'

 