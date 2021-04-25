Night curfew in four Himachal districts from April 27

Night curfew in four Himachal Pradesh districts from April 27

The night curfew will be imposed in Kangra, Una, Solan and Sirmour from April 27 to May 10

PTI
PTI, Shimla,
  • Apr 25 2021, 16:58 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2021, 16:58 ist
City wears a deserted look during Covid-induced lockdown in Shimla. Credit: PTI Photo

Keeping in view a sharp increase in the number of coronavirus cases, the Himachal Pradesh government imposed a night curfew in its four districts from April 27 to May 10.

According to an official statement, the decision was taken in a meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

The night curfew will be imposed in Kangra, Una, Solan and Sirmour from April 27 to May 10 and the restrictions will remain in force from 10 pm to 5 am daily during the period, said the statement.

It was also made mandatory for visitors and state residents to produce a negative report of coronavirus test, conducted not earlier than 72 hours before entering the state.

In case Himachal residents do not undergo an RT-PCR test before entering the state, they will have to remain in home isolation for 14 days. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Himachal Pradesh
Shimla
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19

Related videos

What's Brewing

Oscars 2021: Here's how to watch the show in India

Oscars 2021: Here's how to watch the show in India

Cleanliness key to battle Covid from inside our homes

Cleanliness key to battle Covid from inside our homes

Want to donate plasma? Check if you meet these criteria

Want to donate plasma? Check if you meet these criteria

Baking away solitude: Cafe hopes to unite grandmas

Baking away solitude: Cafe hopes to unite grandmas

In London, rail-side gardening blossoms during pandemic

In London, rail-side gardening blossoms during pandemic

Tales of the forgotten

Tales of the forgotten

 