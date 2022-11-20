Same story repeated in J&K, says Mufti on encounters

No accountability whatsoever: Mehbooba on encounter in J&K's Anantnag

Tantray, who was involved in the killing of a non-local labour in Anantnag's Bijbehara on November 12, was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Nov 20 2022, 22:29 ist
  • updated: Nov 20 2022, 22:29 ist
Mehbooba Mufti. Credit: AFP Photo

Hours after a "hybrid" militant assisting police was killed in an encounter in Anantnag district, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti alleged the "same story is repeated" in Jammu and Kashmir and there is "no accountability whatsoever".

Sajad Ahmad Tantray alias Furqan, a "hybrid" militant of proscribed outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), was accompanying police to identify a hideout when he was critically wounded in an encounter between security forces and ultras, police said.

Tantray, who was involved in the killing of a non-local labour in Anantnag's Bijbehara on November 12, was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead by doctors, they said.

Also Read | 'Mehbooba's attack on election commission reflects her frustration,' claims BJP

"Another Kashmiri accused of being a hybrid militant is killed in police custody. The same story is repeated where an alleged militant is taken to a hideout & subsequently shot at under mysterious circumstances. No accountability whatsoever," Mufti said in a tweet.

Tantray was earlier a militant associate of LeT and was involved in various crimes regarding which cases were registered. He was also detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA) from June 2019 to December 2019, according to a police spokesperson. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Jammu and Kashmir
India News
Terrorism
Mehbooba Mufti

What's Brewing

Heading to a 'Bedouin tent' stadium for World Cup

Heading to a 'Bedouin tent' stadium for World Cup

In Pics | Fireworks dazzle as FIFA World Cup kicks off

In Pics | Fireworks dazzle as FIFA World Cup kicks off

Climate activists occupy Gordon Ramsay restaurant

Climate activists occupy Gordon Ramsay restaurant

Tamils in Varanasi call Kashi Tamil Sangamam unique

Tamils in Varanasi call Kashi Tamil Sangamam unique

Why Chris Hemsworth is taking break from acting

Why Chris Hemsworth is taking break from acting

Indian experts welcome COP27's 'loss & damage' fund

Indian experts welcome COP27's 'loss & damage' fund

Himachal records threefold rise in tourist footfall

Himachal records threefold rise in tourist footfall

What books does Murakami find disappointing? His own

What books does Murakami find disappointing? His own

Tom Felton did not read 'Harry Potter' before auditions

Tom Felton did not read 'Harry Potter' before auditions

 