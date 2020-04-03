No Friday congregation prayers in Kashmir as lockdown continues

The restrictions on the movement and assembling of people to contain the spread of COVID-19 continued in Kashmir for the 15th day on Friday as no Friday congregational prayers were offered in most mosques and shrines across the Valley.



Last week, the administration had formally ordered the closure of all religious institutions and appealed to the management committees of all places of worship and all residents to cooperate. Most of the mosques and shrines across the valley, including those in Srinagar city, were closed on the appeal of the administration to avoid large gatherings for congregational prayers on Friday.

Reports said roads across the valley remained dotted with contingents of police and paramilitary forces to check the movement of people. Markets across the valley were shut and public transport was off the roads with only pharmacies and groceries allowed to open.



The roads wore a deserted look as only employees working in emergency sectors are being allowed to move. So far, police have arrested over 300 people across the Valley and seized a few hundred vehicles to enforce the restrictions amid nation-wide lockdown called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for 21 days.

Police said that over 400 First Information Report (FIRs) have also been registered across Jammu and Kashmir against people who were found violating the government orders.



Restrictions were first imposed in many parts of the valley on March 20 to contain the spread of the virus. The measures were taken after a 67-year-old woman from the Khanyar area of the city, who had returned from Saudi Arabia on March 16 after performing Umrah, tested positive for COVID-19.



The number of coronavirus cases has gone up to 53 in the valley while the figure for the union territory is 70.