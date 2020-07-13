No holiday, official function on Martyrs’ Day in J&K for the first time in over 7 decades

For the first time in more than seven decades, there was no holiday and official function to commemorate Martyrs’ Day in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

The day used to be commemorated to remember 22 Kashmiris, who were gunned down by the forces of autocratic Dogra ruler after the people rose against Maharaja’s rule for their rights on July 13, 1931.

After the abrogation of Article 370 and reorganisation of the erstwhile state into two Union Territories on August 5, two public holidays -- Martyrs' Day on July 13 and the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister late Sheikh Abdullah celebrated on December 5 -- were both omitted from the list by the administration in December 2019.

July 13 was being observed as Martyrs' Day in Kashmir officially since the autocratic Dogra rule ended in 1947. While the separatist leadership was prevented from holding a rally on this day, the heads of the local government used to visit the graveyard and offer tributes to the martyrs.

A senior official said there was no question of holding any function on July 13 this year as the government has already dropped the day from the list of gazetted holidays. “Strict restrictions were imposed in old city areas of Srinagar to prevent anybody from visiting the martyrs’ graveyard,” he said.

However, leaders of regional political parties, including National Conference President and Member Parliament from Srinagar, Farooq Abdullah and party Vice President and former CM Omar Abdullah paid rich tributes to the 1931 martyrs’, saying the day marked the inauguration of the struggle of J&K against oppression and discrimination.

“The brave men who laid their lives on the 13th of July, 1931, belonged to a generation of wisdom, and vision. It was them who saw in darkness and despair a vision for the forthcoming generations, they envisioned a society free from bondage, discrimination and oppression,” they said.

CPI (M) leader, Mohd Yusuf Tarigami, while remembering the martyrs, said it is time to introspect and unitedly strive for the rights of the people of J&K.