'No mafia will get party ticket': BSP lets go of Ansari

'No mafia will get party ticket': BSP lets go of Mukhtar Ansari, to field Bhim Rajbhar from Mau

The former gangster-turned-politician is currently lodged in Uttar Pradesh's Banda jail

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 10 2021, 09:43 ist
  • updated: Sep 10 2021, 09:46 ist
BSP chief Mayawati. Credit: PTI Photo

BSP chief Mayawati on Friday said that the party will field its state president Bhim Rajbhar from Mau Assembly constituency in place of Mukhtar Ansari in the upcoming elections.

"BSP's efforts will be that no mafia or strongman gets party ticket in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly polls," she said. 

The former gangster-turned-politician is currently lodged in Uttar Pradesh's Banda jail.

Ansari, the legislator from Mau in eastern Uttar Pradesh, is facing 52 cases in Uttar Pradesh and elsewhere, and 15 of them are in the trial stage. 

Check out the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

BSP
Mayawati
Uttar Pradesh
Indian Politics
Mukhtar Ansari

Related videos

What's Brewing

Ganesh festival begins in Maharashtra amid Covid fear

Ganesh festival begins in Maharashtra amid Covid fear

Kim Jong Un is trim, tanned and loving a parade

Kim Jong Un is trim, tanned and loving a parade

DH Toon | BJP goes big with PM Modi's birthday

DH Toon | BJP goes big with PM Modi's birthday

Messi breaks Pele's international goal scoring record

Messi breaks Pele's international goal scoring record

US batsman joins elite group with six sixes in an over

US batsman joins elite group with six sixes in an over

Here's why you may be feeling sluggish at work

Here's why you may be feeling sluggish at work

 