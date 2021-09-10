'No mafia will get party ticket': BSP lets go of Mukhtar Ansari, to field Bhim Rajbhar from Mau

BSP chief Mayawati on Friday said that the party will field its state president Bhim Rajbhar from Mau Assembly constituency in place of Mukhtar Ansari in the upcoming elections.

"BSP's efforts will be that no mafia or strongman gets party ticket in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly polls," she said.

1. बीएसपी का अगामी यूपी विधानसभा आमचुनाव में प्रयास होगा कि किसी भी बाहुबली व माफिया आदि को पार्टी से चुनाव न लड़ाया जाए। इसके मद्देनजर ही आजमगढ़ मण्डल की मऊ विधानसभा सीट से अब मुख्तार अंसारी का नहीं बल्कि यूपी के बीएसपी स्टेट अध्यक्ष श्री भीम राजभर के नाम को फाइनल किया गया है। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) September 10, 2021

The former gangster-turned-politician is currently lodged in Uttar Pradesh's Banda jail.

Ansari, the legislator from Mau in eastern Uttar Pradesh, is facing 52 cases in Uttar Pradesh and elsewhere, and 15 of them are in the trial stage.

