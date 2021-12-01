No major VHP event in Ayodhya on December 6 this year

No major VHP event in Ayodhya on December 6 this year

Ayodhya had been in focus after the BJP came to power in 2017 with Yogi Adityanath government organising 'Deepotsav' in the temple town every year

IANS
IANS, Ayodhya,
  • Dec 01 2021, 10:08 ist
  • updated: Dec 01 2021, 10:43 ist
The VHP decision comes at a time when tension is brewing in Mathura where the police has imposed prohibitory orders after Hindu Mahasabha activists threatened that they would install an idol of Lord Krishna in Shahi Idgah on December 6. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) will not hold any major programme on December 6 this year. It will be a 'routine affair' with no special event scheduled on the day.

On December 6, 1992, the Babri Mosque was pulled down by a frenzied mob of kar sevaks in Ayodhya and the VHP has been observing the day as Shaurya Diwas ever since.

Also Read: VHP seeks law to free Hindu temples from government control

"Some things have become a routine affair and there is no need to make the occasion an extra spectacle," VHP national working president Alok Kumar told reporters.

VHP spokesperson in Ayodhya, Sharad Sharma said that an appeal" will be made to the people to light earthen lamps to mark the occasion. "The determination has attained accomplishment)," he added.

The development is politically significant in Uttar Pradesh because the BJP has been seeking to pitch construction of Ram Temple as 'delivery of a promise' in the state where polls are due in the next few months.

Ayodhya had been in focus after the BJP came to power in 2017 with Yogi Adityanath government organising Deepotsav in the temple town every year.

Interestingly, the VHP decision comes at a time when tension is brewing in Mathura where the police has imposed prohibitory orders after Hindu Mahasabha activists threatened that they would install an idol of Lord Krishna in Shahi Idgah on December 6.

The police have warned of strict action against people who try to disturb peace in the holy city.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
Ayodhya
Uttar Pradesh
VHP

Related videos

What's Brewing

Rare hunting scene raise questions over polar bear diet

Rare hunting scene raise questions over polar bear diet

Entrepreneur pays $69.3M for NFT so you can get it free

Entrepreneur pays $69.3M for NFT so you can get it free

DH Toon | To watch comedy show, tune in from Delhi

DH Toon | To watch comedy show, tune in from Delhi

Bored tech titans search for new frontiers

Bored tech titans search for new frontiers

Twitter bans sharing of photos without consent

Twitter bans sharing of photos without consent

What's in a name? Omicron crypto price jumps

What's in a name? Omicron crypto price jumps

 