No shorts, heads covered: Jammu's famous Mahakali temple introduces dress code

Jammu and Kashmir's renowned 'Bawe Wali Mata' temple management has introduced a dress code, urging visitors to dress "decently" and cover their heads and refrain from wearing shorts, miniskirts, ripped jeans and capri pants on the premises.

The dress code, a first-of-its-kind regulation in Jammu city, was found posted as a notice near the entrance of the famous Kali temple located in the Bahu Fort area of Jammu.

The move follows similar measures by several temples in Nagpur, the Radharani temple in Barsana and the Hanuman Dham in Shamli.

The notice at the 'Bawe Wali Mata' temple requests visitors to dress "decently" and cover their heads before entering the temple premises while also prohibiting half-pants, bermuda shorts, miniskirts, night suits, ripped jeans and capri pants within the temple grounds.

According to the notice written in Hindi, the management aims to maintain the sanctity of the shrine and seeks the cooperation of devotees in adhering to the dress code.

Speaking to PTI about the move, head priest Mahant Bitta said, "It is not an order. It is an advisory. It is requested that all devotees visiting the temple follow certain discipline. People have of late turned the temple into a picnic spot."

The priest emphasized the importance of following a proper and traditional dress code while entering the temple premises, saying visitors should wear respectable attire and cover their heads as a sign of reverence.

The temple management has stationed several staff members at the gate to educate visitors about the dress code. "We have kept head cloth and longis at the gate for visitors. Nobody is being forced to wear it," the head priest said.

Many devotees said they were happy with the dress code and commended temple authorities for the move.

Dhananjay Patil of Uttar Pradesh said devotees should religiously comply with the dress code and cover their heads when visiting the temple. "It is good for the revival of Hindu samskaras and I welcome it," he told PTI.

Manmeet Kour, another visitor, too welcomed the decision and said it should be implemented in letter and spirit. The temple premises should not be treated as a picnic place, she added.

Several other devotees also expressed their approval of the dress code and said wearing clean and appropriate clothes and covering one's head is an integral part of the customs to be observed during temple visits and religious events.

Brig R S Langeh (retired), president of the Jammu and Kashmir Dharmarth Trust, told PTI that if other temples too want to impose similar dress codes, the matter should be discussed. "We have temples in Kashmir where a large number of foreigners come to visit daily and imposing a dress code will mean denying them the opportunity to visit," he stressed.